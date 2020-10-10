Cypress Capital Group Purchases New Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $44,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 33.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 70.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $60.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.48.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $982,394.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,987.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

