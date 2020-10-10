Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Schlumberger by 131.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Schlumberger by 59.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 52.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 97.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 62.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.07.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Mark G. Papa purchased 15,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,549.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,271.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

