Cypress Capital Group Reduces Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 86.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

MMC opened at $115.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.83. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $120.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.18 and a 200 day moving average of $106.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BofA Securities cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,957.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

