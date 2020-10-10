Cypress Capital Group Sells 556 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Cypress Capital Group cut its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Progressive were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Progressive by 85.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,602,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,123 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $156,896,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Progressive by 90.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,038,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,447,841,000 after purchasing an additional 733,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Progressive by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,388,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,080,000 after acquiring an additional 629,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Progressive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Benchmark downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.08.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $99.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.90.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $3,204,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,227,511.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $252,527.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,591 shares of company stock valued at $10,012,980 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.