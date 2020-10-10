Cypress Capital Group Sells 5,000 Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its holdings in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Omeros were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Omeros by 1.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Omeros by 6.7% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omeros by 6.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omeros by 5.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Omeros by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $11.08 on Friday. Omeros Co. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $604.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.66.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OMER shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Omeros from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Omeros from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

