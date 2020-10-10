Cypress Capital Group Increases Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Garmin were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 23.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 1,218.4% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 1,581.1% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Colliers Secur. upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $98.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $106.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.01 and a 200 day moving average of $91.67.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.68 million. Garmin had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $149,727.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 14,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,470,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,733 in the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

