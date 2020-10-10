Cypress Capital Group Invests $357,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,421 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.60.

FedEx stock opened at $271.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $275.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.82 and its 200 day moving average is $164.43.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 7,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.17, for a total transaction of $1,981,156.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,968,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison bought 2,200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.53 per share, for a total transaction of $361,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,096.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,823 shares of company stock worth $19,269,673. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

