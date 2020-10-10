BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in BCE were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth $52,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 149.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

BCE opened at $42.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.