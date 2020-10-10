Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.64 Million Holdings in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 471.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,909 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.20% of FirstCash worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 1,174.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 795,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,259,000 after buying an additional 732,800 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,104,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,262,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $220,142,000 after buying an additional 416,974 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,919,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 983,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,372,000 after buying an additional 142,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCFS opened at $58.61 on Friday. FirstCash Inc has a 12-month low of $55.22 and a 12-month high of $96.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average of $65.79.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $412.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FCFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

