Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $5.09 Million Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,144 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.60% of NextGen Healthcare worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1,986.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

In related news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 1,764 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $25,648.56. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXGN. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $13.82 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $921.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.56, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $130.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.