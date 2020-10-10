Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 268.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,578 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In related news, VP William D. Eginton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $1,011,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,501,192.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $382,863.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,428,733.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,488,958. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.54.

AMETEK stock opened at $106.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.28. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $108.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.66.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.87 million. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.