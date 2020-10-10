Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 36,748 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Entegris worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Entegris by 91.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 115.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 23,463 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 7.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Entegris by 110.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 120,456 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Entegris by 76.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 75,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total value of $5,288,670.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 705,565 shares in the company, valued at $49,135,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,463 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,417 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENTG. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. CL King raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their target price on Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $82.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 1.18. Entegris Inc has a 1 year low of $38.12 and a 1 year high of $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

