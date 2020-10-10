Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 91,142 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter worth $179,671,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,406,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,514,000 after purchasing an additional 34,291 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after acquiring an additional 34,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,010,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,373,000 after acquiring an additional 70,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 78.6% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 915,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,942,000 after acquiring an additional 402,921 shares in the last quarter.

ROCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Sidoti boosted their price target on Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $72.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.38. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.42. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

