Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,088 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 95,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd alerts:

Shares of FMO opened at $7.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.59. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.