First Hawaiian Bank Makes New $387,000 Investment in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 138,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

COOP has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $24.58.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.43. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

