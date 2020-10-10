First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 61.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,631 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Incyte were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 276.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,543,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,190 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Incyte by 66.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,938,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,579,000 after buying an additional 776,209 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 54.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,239,000 after buying an additional 753,967 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 97.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,932,000 after buying an additional 379,067 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Incyte during the first quarter worth $26,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INCY. BidaskClub lowered Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Incyte from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

INCY opened at $95.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.71. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $199,190.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,959.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $79,533.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,976.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,920 shares of company stock worth $364,195 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

