First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,484 Shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Flex were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Flex during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Flex during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flex during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $12.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10. Flex Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 63.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 0.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Flex Ltd will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

