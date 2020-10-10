CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Holdings Decreased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,044 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDK. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 4.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in CDK Global by 8.5% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in CDK Global by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in CDK Global by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 5.5% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Shares of CDK opened at $43.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.36. CDK Global Inc has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $55,402.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,543.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,982 shares of company stock worth $88,757. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.