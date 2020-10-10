BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 724 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $611.57 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $614.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $532.67.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.16, for a total transaction of $1,740,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.75.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

