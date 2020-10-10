Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Stock Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.36% of Cabot worth $7,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,582,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $206,838,000 after purchasing an additional 237,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,028,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,154,000 after acquiring an additional 306,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cabot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,477,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,590,000 after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 971,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,385,000 after acquiring an additional 119,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,280,000 after acquiring an additional 25,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

CBT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cabot from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cabot from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

NYSE CBT opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.69. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $50.58.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.22 million. Cabot had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Cabot’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

