Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,922 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.38% of Independent Bank Group worth $7,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3,155.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $47.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.96. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $63.16.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.25. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $153.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on IBTX. BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.