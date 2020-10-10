Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.29% of Home Bancshares worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,883,000 after purchasing an additional 147,772 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 612,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $1,355,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 13.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 279,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOMB opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.54. Home Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.94.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Home Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

