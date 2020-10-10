Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $7.89 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,850 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Chevron by 12.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Chevron by 114.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,558,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,930 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $52,425,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Chevron by 53.8% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,499,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,012,000 after buying an additional 873,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Securiti decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.38.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.46 and a 200-day moving average of $85.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $122.94. The company has a market capitalization of $138.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

