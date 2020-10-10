Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $8.01 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,871 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 31,359 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 208,504 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 900,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after acquiring an additional 135,704 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,455 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,258 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,465,017 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $506,128,000 after acquiring an additional 91,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on COP. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.12.

Shares of COP opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.69. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.40. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.68.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.