Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,516 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.65% of WSFS Financial worth $8,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in WSFS Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,874,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,718,000 after purchasing an additional 157,462 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in WSFS Financial by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,403,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,281,000 after purchasing an additional 404,163 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in WSFS Financial by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 875,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,127,000 after purchasing an additional 196,980 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in WSFS Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 810,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WSFS Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,283,000 after purchasing an additional 57,238 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $30.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.19. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.33.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.76). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.95 million. Analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WSFS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.