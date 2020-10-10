Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.51% of Helmerich & Payne worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 231.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,606,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289,657 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 187.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,565,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,553 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,779.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 843,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after acquiring an additional 798,321 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 175.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 658,177 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 285.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 878,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after purchasing an additional 650,562 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $19.30 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. B. Riley lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

HP stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.02. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $47.33.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $317.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

