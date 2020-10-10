Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.51

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.51 and last traded at $56.44, with a volume of 135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average is $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Rush Enterprises’s stock is set to split on Tuesday, October 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, September 15th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, October 12th.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $570,173.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $168,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,334 shares of company stock worth $8,773,660 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,548,000 after purchasing an additional 17,837 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.