PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $136.47

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $136.47 and last traded at $133.04, with a volume of 23039 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.94.

Several brokerages recently commented on PPG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.21.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.25 and its 200 day moving average is $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,503 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 542.5% in the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 13,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

