Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.11

Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.11 and last traded at $27.19, with a volume of 757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECHO. TheStreet raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $732.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average is $22.12.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $514.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.76 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

