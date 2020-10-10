Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.43

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.43 and last traded at $66.81, with a volume of 1841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.02.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $2.64. The company had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.42 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $269,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,017.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $241,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,493.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,675 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 98.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 162,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 80,797 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth $7,519,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth $3,636,000.

About Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.