Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.54

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.54 and last traded at $35.10, with a volume of 12840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.54.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INSM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.22.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average of $25.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 147.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 236,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,267,785.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $128,592.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,511 shares of company stock worth $2,318,665 in the last ninety days. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insmed by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 99,983 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 343,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 158,738 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Insmed by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after buying an additional 114,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Insmed by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

