Humana (NYSE:HUM) Hits New 12-Month High at $433.84

Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $433.84 and last traded at $430.17, with a volume of 2512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $429.41.

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.73.

Get Humana alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $406.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Humana by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Humana (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.