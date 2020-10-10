SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.33

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.33 and last traded at $56.29, with a volume of 42524 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.51.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average is $43.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 601.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 98.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,145.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 55.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

