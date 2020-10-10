ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.22

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.22 and last traded at $34.60, with a volume of 531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.41.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCB. Wolfe Research raised ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on ArcBest from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ArcBest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $890.58 million, a PE ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $627.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.73 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 1.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,957. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 12,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $397,298.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

