SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sets New 52-Week High at $134.52

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $134.52 and last traded at $134.50, with a volume of 604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.71.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XSD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,449,000 after acquiring an additional 134,004 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 16,840 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,716,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

