First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $101.02

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $101.02 and last traded at $100.76, with a volume of 11 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.08.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPX. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $79,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

