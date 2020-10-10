Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.23

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.23 and last traded at $40.14, with a volume of 2014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.16.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.71.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 3,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $114,359.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 140.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 32.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.