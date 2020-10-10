Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.74

Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.74 and last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 12543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.
AVYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avaya from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Avaya from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the second quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the second quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 1,089.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the second quarter worth $157,000.
Avaya Company Profile (NYSE:AVYA)
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.
