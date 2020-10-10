Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.74

Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.74 and last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 12543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

AVYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avaya from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Avaya from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.71). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the second quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the second quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 1,089.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the second quarter worth $157,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

