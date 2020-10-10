Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.87

Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.87 and last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 7325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BSIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brightsphere Investment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brightsphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Brightsphere Investment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightsphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brightsphere Investment Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 110.07% and a net margin of 25.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,537,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,539,000 after purchasing an additional 161,457 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 578.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,154,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 296,644 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 125.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 937,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 521,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 79,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

About Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

