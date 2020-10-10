SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.00

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 2327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIBN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SI-Bone from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SI-Bone in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SI-Bone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $706.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 12.75.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 million. SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 68.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. Equities research analysts predict that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 4,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $83,540.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,211 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-Bone during the first quarter valued at about $16,507,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SI-Bone by 165.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 486,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SI-Bone by 22.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,786,000 after purchasing an additional 226,176 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of SI-Bone during the first quarter valued at about $2,375,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SI-Bone by 37.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 182,429 shares in the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

