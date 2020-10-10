Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Shares Gap Up to $3.46

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.46, but opened at $3.98. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 1,552 shares.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trio-Tech International stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.39% of Trio-Tech International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

