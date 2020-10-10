SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.73

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.73 and last traded at $53.17, with a volume of 29571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.09.

SWTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays increased their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of -19.00.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.11). Research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

