GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Shares Gap Up to $2.71

GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.71, but opened at $3.16. GTY Technology shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of GTY Technology in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $156.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.57.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 87.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 98.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 64.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 69.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 15.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors grew its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 206.4% in the first quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 21,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

GTY Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTYH)

GTY Technology Holdings Inc provides cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital, and integrated payment services via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

