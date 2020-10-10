Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Shares Gap Up to $2.36

Shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.36, but opened at $2.55. Venus Concept shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 25 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $106.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 100.04% and a negative return on equity of 191.01%. The company had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Venus Concept Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Venus Concept news, insider Chad A. Zaring bought 18,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $51,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,677. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chad A. Zaring bought 21,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $57,045.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,045.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Venus Concept by 2,994.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Venus Concept by 9,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. 38.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

