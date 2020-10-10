Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Shares Gap Up to $4.50

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2020

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.99. Greenwich LifeSciences shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 80 shares trading hands.

About Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other human epidermal growth factor receptor 2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

