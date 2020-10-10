Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Shares Gap Down to $0.91

Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.91, but opened at $0.85. Pyxis Tankers shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 5,151 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.38.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. Research analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.22% of Pyxis Tankers at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS)

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.