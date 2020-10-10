Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Shares Gap Down to $6.72

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.72, but opened at $6.26. Capstone Turbine shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 5,466 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPST shares. ValuEngine cut Capstone Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Capstone Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group cut Capstone Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $64.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.99.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 117.38% and a negative net margin of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

