United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Gap Up to $5.23

United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.23, but opened at $5.63. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 99,450 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Microelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.00.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $44.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.63 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in United Microelectronics by 4,967.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,971,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,766 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in United Microelectronics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 880,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 63,064 shares in the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

