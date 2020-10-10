Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) Shares Gap Up to $6.42

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2020

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.42, but opened at $6.93. Leaf Group shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 5,120 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.13.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.97 million during the quarter. Leaf Group had a negative return on equity of 43.65% and a negative net margin of 11.64%.

Leaf Group Company Profile (NYSE:LEAF)

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

