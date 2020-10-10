Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Shares Gap Down to $2.58

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.58, but opened at $2.42. Sigma Labs shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 916 shares changing hands.

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Sigma Labs in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 826.84% and a negative return on equity of 296.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sigma Labs, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB)

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. The company offers PrintRite3D, an in-process-quality-assurance suite of software applications that embeds quality assurance and process control practices for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing, and other advanced manufacturing technologies, as well as provides related engineering consulting services.

